Alvopetro Aktie
WKN DE: A0ML3S / ISIN: CA34958M1023
|
17.12.2025 20:27:53
Why New Fortress Energy Stock Is Soaring Today
Shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) are soaring on Wednesday, up 11.1% as of 2:10 p.m. ET. The jump comes as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 1% and 1.5%, respectively. Just weeks after finally securing final approval for its liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply contract from Puerto Rican regulators, the company announced today that it had reached another agreement with creditors to extend a forbearance period set to expire this week.The embattled LNG provider has bought itself much-needed time, reaching a deal to extend its grace period through January 9th. This buys the company time to stabilize its cash flows, now that it has closed a deal that will net the company more than $3 billion over the next seven years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alvopetro Incmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Alvopetro Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid und US-Inflationsdaten: ATX schließt etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Wall Street freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag leicht aufwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt wurden Gewinne verzeichnet. Die Wall Street notiert teils deutlich im Plus. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.