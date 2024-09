Why Nio Stock Jumped More Than 10% Today

Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock had one of its best days in recent weeks today, flying 12% higher as of 12:40 p.m. ET Thursday.After losing more than 50% value in the first half of 2024, Nio stock looked primed to rebound on its next earnings report in anticipation of higher revenue and better margins. The company didn't disappoint, giving investors a chance to grab the electric vehicle (EV) stock today.Nio released its second-quarter earnings report Thursday morning. Here are some important numbers you must know (all changes are year over year unless otherwise mentioned):Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool