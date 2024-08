Why Nkarta Stock Is Soaring Today

Shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ: NKTX) were soaring 11.1% as of 11:07 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The big gain came after Raymond James upgraded the stock from outperform to a strong buy and maintained its 12-month price target at $16. This analyst upgrade came after Nkarta provided its second-quarter update on Tuesday. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company expects to begin patient enrollment by year-end in an Ntrust-2 clinical trial evaluating experimental natural killer (NK) cell therapy NKX019 in treating autoimmune diseases sclerosis, myositis, and vasculitis.The company also said its cash stockpile of $426.7 million at the end of the second quarter should be enough to fund operations into late 2027. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool