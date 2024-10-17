17.10.2024 23:24:58

Why Nokia Stock Swooned on Thursday

News from Nokia's (NYSE: NOK) corporate headquarters pushed the Finland-based company's share price down on Thursday. The once-mighty telecom published its third-quarter results, and for the most part investors weren't pleased with the numbers. Nokia stock closed the day more than 3% in the red, comparing unfavorably to the essentially flat performance of the benchmark S&P 500 index.Nokia's interim third-quarter report revealed that the company's net sales fell by 8% year over year to slightly over 4.3 billion euros ($4.7 billion). Heading in the other direction was net income; this increased by 22% across that same stretch of time to 358 million euros ($389 million). On a per-share basis, the latter metric shook out to 0.06 euros per share ($0.07). Neither line item reached the consensus analyst estimate. On average, pundits tracking the telecom stock were modeling 5.21 billion euros ($5.67 billion) on the top line, and 0.07 euros ($0.08) per share for net profitability. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

ATX volatil -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher - Hang Seng legt zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelt am Freitag um die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt höher notiert. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag in Grün.

