Why NuScale Power Stock Is Powering Higher This Week

Extending its powerful performance in May, NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) stock has continued charging higher this week as investors celebrate some auspicious news.Prior to the start of this week, shares of NuScale Power , a developer of innovative nuclear power plants, had risen more than 34% in May, and, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, NuScale Power has climbed 12% from the end of trading last Friday through the close of yesterday's trading session.Although the company didn't report the update itself, news reports surfaced this week that NuScale Power has agreed to a supply agreement with Standard Power with regards to 24 of NuScale Power 's small modular reactors (SMRs).