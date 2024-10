Why NuScale Power Stock Soared to an All-Time High Today

Shares of NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR), a nuclear energy company that makes small modular reactors (SMRs), were soaring Wednesday on reports that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is interested in using that type of reactor to meet the energy needs of its data centers.NuScale surge also seemed to be getting enhanced by a short squeeze, as a significant percentage of the company's stock is sold short. Potentially positive news like this tends to lead to shorts rushing to cover their bets.As a result, the stock rose to a new all-time high in morning trading, and was up 31.6% as of 12:36 p.m. ET. The Amazon news also sent shares of Fluor (NYSE: FLR), a major investor in NuScale, up by 7.2%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool