Why NuScale Power Stock Topped the Market on Thursday

Next-generation nuclear power plant developer NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) delivered some good news to investors on the second-to-last trading day of the week. On the back of this, bullish players pushed the company's stock up by 1.4% on the day, providing an encouraging contrast to the 0.2% slump of the S&P 500 index.In a regulatory document filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), NuScale reported that it signed a task order for the supply of services for a small modular nuclear reactor project currently being undertaken in Romania. The arrangement is between one subsidy of the company and Fluor Transworld Services, a unit of American engineering company Fluor Corporation. Under the terms of the order, the subsidy, NuScale Power OVS, is to supply certain front-end engineering and design services for the project.