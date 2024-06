Why Nvidia Isn't Worried About the Threat From Amazon, Google, and Microsoft

Success attracts competition. It's inevitable regardless of the sector or industry.No company has been as visibly successful of late as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Its graphics processing units (GPUs) are selling faster than the company can ship them. Nvidia's share price has more than tripled over the last 12 months.Unsurprisingly, Nvidia's success is attracting increased competition. And it's not just from other major chipmakers. Several of Nvidia's biggest customers that are cloud service providers -- Amazon Alphabet 's Google Cloud, and Microsoft -- have their own artificial intelligence (AI) chips.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel