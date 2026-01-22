Republic Aktie
Why Old Republic Stock Dived by 9% Today
Insurer Old Republic International (NYSE: ORI) saw its share price slump on an otherwise bullish Thursday for the stock market. The decline was triggered by the company's latest quarterly earnings release, which many investors found to be lackluster.That morning, Old Republic reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.39 billion, up 19% year over year. Net operating income, i.e. that not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) went in the opposite direction. It fell to slightly under $185 million ($0.74 per share), compared to the fourth-quarter 2024 profit of $227 million. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
