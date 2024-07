Why Opendoor Technologies, Medical Properties Trust, and Kilroy Realty Stocks All Popped on Thursday

Shares of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) stock jumped 6.6% through 12:15 p.m. ET Thursday, and it's not the only winner in the real estate sector today. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) also spiked in morning trading, albeit with caveats.As morning turns to afternoon, Kilroy stock is maintaining its momentum with a 5.7% gain, while Medical Properties Trust has abruptly turned tail. Fifteen minutes past the noonday mark, its early gains have turned into a 2% loss.So what's the unifying factor behind all these real estate stock moves? Inflation. And interest rates.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool