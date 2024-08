Why Opera Limited Rallied This Week

Shares of web browser company Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA) were rallying this week, up 23.3% through 11:25 a.m. ET Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Opera delivered great news for shareholders this week, reporting strong second-quarter earnings that came in ahead of analyst expectations. In addition, commentary on the positive potential impact from recent regulations in Europe and the U.S. may have tantalized investors with more long-term upside.In the quarter, Opera delivered 17% revenue growth to $109.7, and earnings per share of $0.22, up 46.7%, with both figures beating analyst estimates. Opera also raised guidance for the full year. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool