13.09.2024 00:19:41

Why Oracle Stock Bounced Higher on Thursday

Investors gazing into their crystal balls this morning would have seen Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) stock rising by almost 3% across Thursday's trading session. The busy database specialist held a meeting with financial analysts that morning in which it discussed a host of news items, and clearly those prognosticators liked what they heard. One went so far as to publish a fresh research note on the company reiterating his bullish stance.That analyst was Bernstein SocGen Group's Mark Moerdler, who wrote that he attended the event and participated in discussions with management and employees. Subsequent to it, he reiterated his outperform (i.e., buy) recommendation on Oracle, at a price target of $175 per share. That figure is 8% above its most recent closing price on the market. The bullish Moerdler is particularly impressed with Oracle's zeal to keep developing its business, especially in the infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service cloud computing segments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Oracle Corp.mehr Nachrichten