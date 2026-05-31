POET Technologies Aktie

POET Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1W3GM / ISIN: CA73044W1041

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31.05.2026 20:43:56

Why Poet Technologies Stock Plummeted This Week

Poet Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) stock got hit with a significant pullback in this week's trading. The company's share price fell 17.1% across the stretch. The S&P 500 gained 1.8% over the same period, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.6%. There wasn't any major business-specific news for Poet this week, but the company's stock moved lower as investors moved to lock in profits following gains this year. Despite recent sell-offs, the stock is still up 94% in 2026. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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