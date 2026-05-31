POET Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A1W3GM / ISIN: CA73044W1041
|
31.05.2026 20:43:56
Why Poet Technologies Stock Plummeted This Week
Poet Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) stock got hit with a significant pullback in this week's trading. The company's share price fell 17.1% across the stretch. The S&P 500 gained 1.8% over the same period, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.6%. There wasn't any major business-specific news for Poet this week, but the company's stock moved lower as investors moved to lock in profits following gains this year. Despite recent sell-offs, the stock is still up 94% in 2026. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu POET Technologies Inc
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.