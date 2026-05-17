POET Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A1W3GM / ISIN: CA73044W1041
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17.05.2026 20:29:22
Why Poet Technologies Stock Skyrocketed This Week
Poet Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) stock recorded massive gains over the last week of trading. The photonics company's share price surged 45.8% higher over the stretch. Poet stock roared higher this week following news that the company had inked a major new deal with Lumilens. While the optics technologies specialist's share price saw a pullback in conjunction with the publication of the company's first-quarter results and the announcement of a substantial new fundraising move, the stock still closed out the last week of trading with huge gains. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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