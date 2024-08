Why Polestar Stock Is Surging Today

Shares of Swedish-Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ: PSNY) were trading sharply higher on Friday after the company said it had begun production of a new electric SUV in the United States.As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Polestar 's shares were up about 16.6% from Thursday's closing price.Polestar said it has begun production of the Polestar 3, an upscale electric SUV, at a South Carolina factory owned by Volvo Cars. Polestar is a joint venture between Volvo Cars and Volvo's corporate parent, Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holding.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool