Why Polestar Stock Popped on Monday

Shares of electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ: PSNY) soared as much as 30% on Monday to start the trading week. Shares pared some of that gain but remained higher by 18.5% as of 12:15 p.m. ET today.A big commercial announcement is the reason for the pop. The Swedish EV brand jointly owned by Volvo and its Chinese parent company, Geely Automobile, announced a new sales model as well as executive level additions.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel