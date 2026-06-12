Red Cat Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PPXB / ISIN: US75644T1007
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13.06.2026 01:25:32
Why Red Cat Stock Sank Today
Red Cat (NASDAQ: RCAT) stock lost ground in Friday's trading despite a backdrop of positive momentum for the broader market. The company's share price fell 6.9% in a session that saw the S&P 500 rise 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite rise 0.3%. There wasn't any negative business-specific news for Red Cat today, but the company's valuation moved lower as investors reacted to geopolitical news and made portfolio adjustments connected to SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO). While the stock has recently seen a substantial valuation pullback, it's still up 41% in 2026. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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