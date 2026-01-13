Rezolve Ai Aktie

Rezolve Ai für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40GZT / ISIN: GB00BQH8G337

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.01.2026 00:30:10

Why Rezolve AI Stock Plummeted Today

Rezolve AI (NASDAQ: RZLV) sock got hit with big sell-offs in Tuesday's trading. The company's share price closed out the daily session down 9.2% amid the backdrop of a 0.2 decline for the S&P 500 and a 0.1% decline for the Nasdaq Composite. Rezolve published new full-year guidance for 2025 and 2026 before the market opened this morning, and investors responded by selling out of the stock. The company's share price is now down roughly 53% from its one-year high. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corp

mehr Nachrichten