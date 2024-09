Why Rocket Lab USA Stock Was Soaring This Week

News coming from Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB) tilted heavily toward the positive over the last five trading days. That inspired market players to buy the company's stock, to the point where it notched a convincing double-digit gain. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Rocket Lab's shares rocketed (sorry) more than 28% higher over the course of the week.On Tuesday, Rocket Lab announced a major change in its C-suite. The company said it hired a new COO, Frank Klein, and is wasting little time installing him in the new position. He will formally take up the job this coming Monday, Sept. 16. Klein is a 30-plus year veteran of the automotive industry, Rocket Lab wrote in its press release on its latest high-level hire. He filled a number of managerial roles at the company now known as Mercedes-Benz Group during a 27-year stint at the famous vehicle maker. Among these many positions was vice president of van operations. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool