Rollins Aktie
WKN: 859002 / ISIN: US7757111049
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23.07.2026 18:29:01
Why Rollins Stock Is Plummeting Lower Today
Shares of North America's largest pest control provider Rollins (NYSE: ROL) are down 10% as of noon ET on Thursday after the company reported second-quarter earnings yesterday. While sales grew 8% and beat analysts' expectations on the topline, its 7% adjusted earnings-per-share growth came up short. Organic sales rose by 6% in Q2, and management expects a 6% rise in this organic revenue across the full year, with another two or three percentage points added from acquisitions.Image source: The Motley Fool.Ultimately, these results are perfectly fine. However, Rollins was previously trading at 33 times free cash flow (FCF) yesterday -- and 45 times FCF in January -- so the market has had the stock priced for perfection, and it hasn't met these lofty expectations so far this year, sending the stock down 34% in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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