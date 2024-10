Why Saia Stock Jumped 16% in September

Shares of Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA), the less-than-truckload (LTL) logistics provider were among the winners last month as the company reported solid metrics from July and August, and won some positive notes from Wall Street analysts.As a result, the stock gained 16% for September, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.As you can see from the chart below, the stock jumped early in September on its monthly-shipping report and continued to climb from there.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool