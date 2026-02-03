ServiceNow Aktie

03.02.2026 01:09:15

Why ServiceNow Stock Bumped Higher on Monday

A wobbly stock at the end of last week, ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) seemed to be finding a better balance at the beginning of this one. Investors cautiously bought shares of the stock on Monday, sending its price nearly 1% higher and notching a slight victory over the S&P 500 index's 0.5% rise. Inclusion on a "best of" list compiled by a top investment bank was a key factor in the rise. That morning, Goldman Sachs added three names to its U.S. Conviction List, including ServiceNow (the other two joining it are delivery specialist DoorDash and energy company Golar LNG). Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
