ServiceNow Aktie
WKN DE: A1JX4P / ISIN: US81762P1021
|
03.02.2026 01:09:15
Why ServiceNow Stock Bumped Higher on Monday
A wobbly stock at the end of last week, ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) seemed to be finding a better balance at the beginning of this one. Investors cautiously bought shares of the stock on Monday, sending its price nearly 1% higher and notching a slight victory over the S&P 500 index's 0.5% rise. Inclusion on a "best of" list compiled by a top investment bank was a key factor in the rise. That morning, Goldman Sachs added three names to its U.S. Conviction List, including ServiceNow (the other two joining it are delivery specialist DoorDash and energy company Golar LNG). Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ServiceNow Inc
|
29.01.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 gibt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels nach (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 liegt nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 am Donnerstagmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|S&P 500-Titel ServiceNow-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in ServiceNow von vor einem Jahr gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
27.01.26
|Ausblick: ServiceNow zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
23.01.26
|Börse New York: S&P 500 beendet die Freitagssitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
23.01.26
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500-Anleger greifen am Freitagmittag zu (finanzen.at)