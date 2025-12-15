:be Aktie
Why Shares of BE Got Crushed Last Week
Shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) were down more than 12% last week. This is partly due to investors, including several insiders, selling to lock in profits, as well as broader market speculation about a potential artificial intelligence bubble.Company insiders and retail investors locked in profits after the company's stock rose 365% since the start of 2025. Insiders sold more than $19 million in shares in November 2025. This may have shaken investor confidence a bit. The stock is now well off its 52-week high of $147.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
