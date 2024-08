Why Shares of Napco Security Plummeted This Week

Shares of leading security solutions provider Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ: NSSC) have dropped roughly 18% over the last week as of 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Despite narrowly squeaking past analysts' expectations for its fourth-quarter earnings report last Friday, Napco Security was sent lower by the market. While this reaction seems harsh, it is worth remembering that the market probably had Napco priced for perfection, with its stock already up 95% in just the last year. Napco Security's platform spans the "full security spectrum," covering alarms and connectivity (intrusion, cellular, and fire alarm systems), locking (architectural, mechanical, and wireless locks), and access control (ID readers, control panels, and video). Napco is unique in the sense that it is the only company in its peer group that spans all three of these areas, meaning it can be a one-stop shop for customers or work alongside already installed products.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool