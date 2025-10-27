Sify Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A40P1J / ISIN: US82655M2061
|
27.10.2025 18:17:00
Why Sify Technologies Stock Is Plummeting Today
Sify Technologies (NASDAQ: SIFY) stock is getting hit hard with sell-offs on Monday. The Indian communications and IT services company's share price was down 5.5% as of 1 p.m. ET. Shares had been off as much as 9.2% earlier in trading.Sify published its latest quarterly results on Oct. 25, and the company's American depositary receipts (ADRs) got hit with a big valuation pullback after the U.S. market opened. Despite the sell-off, the stock is still up 298% year to date as of this writing. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
