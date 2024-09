Why Signet Jewelers Stock Was Soaring Today

Shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) were shining bright today as the world's largest diamond jewelry retailer posted better-than-expected results in its second-quarter earnings report. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, the stock was up 15.1% on the news.Image source: Getty Images.Signet has struggled for the last several quarters amid broader sluggishness in consumer spending and a delay in engagements. The company has also faced difficult comparisons after revenue surged during the later stages of the pandemic, fueled by stimulus checks.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool