Simulations Plus Aktie
WKN: 924294 / ISIN: US8292141053
|
02.12.2025 21:40:07
Why Simulations Plus Stock Was Soaring Today
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP) was a popular niche stock on the exchange on Tuesday. The healthcare tech specialist's equity was rising by over 16% in late-session trading, thanks to a fresh earnings report that many investors found quite encouraging. For its fiscal fourth quarter of 2025, Simulations Plus brought in $17.5 million in revenue, representing a 6% year-over-year decrease. The decline was mostly due to a 9% slide in software revenue to $9 million. Services, which fell by 3%, comprised the remainder of the top line. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
