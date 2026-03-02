Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
02.03.2026 17:30:00
Why Smart Money Is Piling Into This AI Infrastructure Stock
Few businesses are benefiting as much from the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boom as Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX). The company ended 2025 with a backlog of $12 billion. For perspective, the backlog was at $6 billion at the end of 2024.Comfort Systems provides critical contractor services for data centers, which is why its backlog is growing so fast. This is undoubtedly why Wall Street is increasingly looking at the stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!