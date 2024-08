Why Spirit Airlines Stock Flew South in July

The airline sector is beginning to feel a squeeze, and no one is under more pressure than Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE).Shares of the discount airline lost 17.8% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after a mid-quarter update prompted discussions about a potential bankruptcy filing.Spirit has been flying through a lot of headwinds. The company saw its planned acquisition by JetBlue Airways fall apart due to regulatory concerns, leaving Spirit to fly on its own at a time when demand for domestic fares is softening and pricing power is scarce.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool