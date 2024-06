Why Stitch Fix Stock Is Up Big Today

It's too soon for the new management at Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) to say "mission accomplished," but the latest quarterly results certainly suggest things are moving in the right direction.Shares of Stitch Fix soared as much as 44.9% at the open Wednesday and remained up 24% as of 1:30 p.m. ET after the apparel company reported better-than-expected quarterly results.Stitch Fix is an originator of the "wardrobe in a box" concept, sending subscribers a collection of apparel customized for their tastes. Customers pay for only the clothing they keep, and the rest is shipped back for free.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel