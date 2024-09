Why Talkspace Stock Soared 16% Today

Shares of online mental healthcare provider Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) have soared 16% as of 3:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.The company announced a partnership with Amazon's health services unit, in a move it says aims to improve the discoverability of its services among the 145 million people who are covered by its benefits.Management believes partnering with the world's second-largest retailer will help "customers discover, determine their eligibility for, and enroll in their Talkspace mental health benefits if they choose to do so."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool