Why Teradata Stock Crashed Today

Shares of Teradata (NYSE: TDC) plunged on Tuesday, weighed down by a mixed earnings report with mushy guidance targets. The data-storage veteran's stock dropped as much as 17.6% lower in the morning session, recovering slightly to a 13% price drop near 3:15 p.m. EDT.Teradata's second-quarter report looked good from a very quick first glance at the headline numbers. Adjusted bottom-line earnings rose 33% year over year, while your average analyst expected them to stay flat. That has to be good news.But the glossy veneer was paper-thin. Revenues fell by 6% to $436 million, falling far short of the consensus Street target at $447 million. Looking ahead, management expects solid profits but continued revenue cuts.