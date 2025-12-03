The New York Times Aktie
WKN: 857534 / ISIN: US6501111073
|
03.12.2025 03:31:19
Why The New York Times Company Stock Gained 13% in November
During a month when most high-profile stocks headed lower, The New York Times Co. (NYSE: NYT) was bucking the trend, delivering double-digit gains in November.The only major piece of news out on the stock was its third-quarter earnings report, as the media powerhouse topped estimates. The stock traded flat the day of the report, but then gained over the next six sessions as the results appeared to boost confidence in the stock.By the end of the month, The New York Times Co. had finished the month up 13%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. As you can see from the chart below, the stock marched higher in the second week of the month after the report came out and held its gains even as concerns about an AI bubble weighed on the broader market. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
