XRP-Token von Ripple: Mehr als nur eine weitere Kryptowährung -w-

The New York Times Aktie

The New York Times für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 857534 / ISIN: US6501111073

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.12.2025 03:31:19

Why The New York Times Company Stock Gained 13% in November

During a month when most high-profile stocks headed lower, The New York Times Co. (NYSE: NYT) was bucking the trend, delivering double-digit gains in November.The only major piece of news out on the stock was its third-quarter earnings report, as the media powerhouse topped estimates. The stock traded flat the day of the report, but then gained over the next six sessions as the results appeared to boost confidence in the stock.By the end of the month, The New York Times Co. had finished the month up 13%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. As you can see from the chart below, the stock marched higher in the second week of the month after the report came out and held its gains even as concerns about an AI bubble weighed on the broader market. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu The New York Times Co.mehr Nachrichten