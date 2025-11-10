:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
10.11.2025 11:35:00
Why This California-Based Company Could Be a Strong Buy for EV Investors
It's been a tough year for electric vehicle (EV) makers. Consumer demand growth has slowed while competition has created more choice for those buyers still in the market. Some government subsidies have also expired, taking away an additional incentive.Yet the future could still be bright for California-based Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN). That's because the company is about to launch what could be its best-selling EV yet. In its latest quarterly report, the electric vehicle (EV) maker said it was on track to begin selling its next-generation model in the first half of 2026.Rivian's R2 SUV will begin production and sales early next year. Image source: Rivian Automotive.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
