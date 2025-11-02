|
02.11.2025 14:19:36
Why This Fund Bet $4.6 Million on 2031 Corporate Bonds and Rotated Out of Short-Term Bonds
On Thursday, California-based Carmel Capital Partners disclosed a new position in BSCV, acquiring 275,214 shares for an estimated $4.6 million in the third quarter.Carmel Capital Partners initiated a new stake in the Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV), acquiring approximately 275,214 shares in the third quarter. The estimated value of the trade was $4.6 million, based on the average share price for the period. The transaction was disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing on Thursday.This was a new position, accounting for 1.9% of the fund's $237.2 million reportable assets as of September 30.
