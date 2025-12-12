Rare Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000092714
|
12.12.2025 22:00:06
Why This Intriguing Rare Earth Stock Slumped Over 10% This Week
Shares of Critical Metals (NASDAQ: CRML) fell 10.8% at their lowest point this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The rare earth miner announced a joint venture this week, but something else caught investors' attention, triggering selling in the stock.Image source: Getty Images.Critical Metals owns a 42% stake in Tanbreez in Greenland, one of the world's largest rare-earth deposits, with plans to increase its stake to 92.5%. The company recently secured environmental approvals, paving the way for the mine's development.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!