Why Tilray Stock Soared This Week
Shares of Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) surged 65% this past week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors are hopeful that the Trump administration will move to lessen costly regulations on the beleaguered cannabis industry.Image source: Getty Images.President Donald Trump is reportedly contemplating a reclassification of marijuana from a Schedule I drug to a Schedule III drug, according to The Washington Post. A decision could come as soon as Monday, Dec. 15.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
