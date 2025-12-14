Tilray Brands Aktie

Tilray Brands für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41VMJ / ISIN: US88688T2096

14.12.2025 23:00:22

Why Tilray Stock Soared This Week

Shares of Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) surged 65% this past week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors are hopeful that the Trump administration will move to lessen costly regulations on the beleaguered cannabis industry.Image source: Getty Images.President Donald Trump is reportedly contemplating a reclassification of marijuana from a Schedule I drug to a Schedule III drug, according to The Washington Post. A decision could come as soon as Monday, Dec. 15.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
