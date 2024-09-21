|
21.09.2024 09:45:00
Why Tractor Supply Is a Great Dividend Stock
With stock market indices like the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 trading at borderline frothy valuations, there's a shortage of high-quality companies with attractive valuations. Nevertheless, there are still opportunities, as few and far between as they may be.One of the few exceptional brands investors can still buy today at a compelling valuation is Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO), the country's leading rural-lifestyle retailer. Not only does Tractor Supply offer investors attractive long-term share-price-appreciation potential, but it also pays a solid and growing dividend. Further, this payout is likely to rise significantly over the next five years.Here's a closer look at why Tractor Supply is a great investment idea to consider today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tractor Supply Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Tractor Supply Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tractor Supply Co.
|245,60
|0,12%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Verluste. US-Anleger hielten sich vor dem Wochenende zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss höher.