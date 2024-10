Why Travelers Insurance Rallied Today

Shares of The Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV) had rallied by 7.6% on Thursday as of 2:09 p.m. ET, after the insurance giant reported third-quarter results before the opening bell that blew away estimates.In the third quarter, Travelers ' net written premiums rose by 10% to $10.7 billion. That led to earnings rising by an incredible 102% to $5.24 per share, which handily beat the consensus estimate of just $3.59 per share.That massive beat was fueled by Travelers ' strong quarter of underwriting, with a combined ratio of 93.2%, along with a net favorable development of $126 million. The combined ratio was 7.8 percentage points better than in Q3 2023 -- a huge improvement in underwriting results over the course of just one year. Net investment income also rose 17.6% on higher bond yields. Core return on equity was a solid 15.9% over the past 12 months. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool