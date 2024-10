Why Unity Software Stock Rose 38% in September

Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) gained 38.2% in September 2024, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The game engine and 3D platform maker scrapped a massively unpopular fee for some of its customers on Sept. 12. The stock rose nearly 16% over the next two days as investors embraced Unity's return to its roots.Recently installed CEO Matt Bromberg removed the so-called runtime fee for customers in the gaming category, lowering the economic bar to becoming a Unity-based game developer.Users in that community saw the fee as an inconvenient and costly barrier that only applied to a narrow range of independent game writers. The company's soaring revenue growth ground to a halt as developers flocked to alternative platforms such as Unreal Engine from Epic Games or the open-source Godot system.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool