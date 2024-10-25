|
Why Upwork Stock Was Racing Higher This Week
Gig job facilitator Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) probably doesn't want this week to end. Its shares have been racing higher, advancing by nearly 23% in price week to date as of early Friday morning, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors were encouraged by the company's preliminary third-quarter numbers, plus news of a restructuring plan and an analyst's bullish new research note.Upwork's major news dump happened on Wednesday, when it unveiled those quarterly figures and the restructuring initiative.Regarding the former, Upwork is predicting that it will post sales of around $194 million -- well above the top end of its previous guidance, which was $184 million. Better, the new number trounced the consensus analyst projection of slightly over $182 million. The dynamic was the same with the company's updated net income line, forecast at $28 million.
