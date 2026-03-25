Velo3D Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4MV / ISIN: US92259N1046
|
25.03.2026 19:44:18
Why Velo3D Stock Is Plummeting Today
Velo3D (NASDAQ: VELO) stock is getting hit hard in Wednesday's trading despite a bullish backdrop for the broader market. The company's share price was down 21.6% as of 2:40 p.m. ET. At the same point in the daily session, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were up 0.7% and 0.9%, respectively. Velo3D published its fourth-quarter results after the market closed yesterday, and investors aren't happy with the performance in the period and management's guidance for the current year. Despite the big pullback today, the company's share price is still up roughly 330% over the last year. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Velo3D Inc Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.