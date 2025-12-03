The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
03.12.2025 01:42:07
Why Vera Therapeutics Stock Rocked the Market on Tuesday
An analyst's very bullish new research note was the spark that lit a fire under the stock of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VERA) on Tuesday. That extremely positive investor reaction boosted the share price of the clinical-stage biotech by almost 13% on the day. The analyst in question was Ryan Deschner of Raymond James, who reiterated his strong buy recommendation on Vera stock. He also maintained his $73 per share price target on the healthcare company. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
