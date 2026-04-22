Vertiv Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PZ5A / ISIN: US92537N1081
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22.04.2026 21:33:29
Why Vertiv Stock Is Sinking Today
Vertiv NYSE: VRT)stock is moving lower Wednesday following the company's recent quarterly report. The company's share price was down 2.5% as of 3:30 p.m. ET despite the S&P 500 being up 0.8% at the same point in the session and the Nasdaq Composite being up 1.4%. The stock had been off as much as 5% earlier in the day. Vertiv published its first-quarter results before the market opened today and delivered better-than-expected earnings. Despite the profit beat, the company's share price is moving lower today. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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