Viking Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A40ANH / ISIN: BMG93A5A1010
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23.03.2026 20:00:00
Why Viking Therapeutics Stock Could Take Off Later This Year
The anti-obesity drug market is getting crowded. Many healthcare companies are working on their own GLP-1 drugs in an effort to take market share, which could amount to billions of dollars in revenue. The race is one for companies to get to the market as quickly as possible with an approved treatment.One stock that is in the thick of things right now is Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX). Although it doesn't have an approved drug just yet, it's moving in the right direction. And if it's successful, its shares could skyrocket. But even before it might obtain approval for its key drug, VK2735, there could be a catalyst that gives the healthcare stock a near-term boost, as the company could soon release data from a key clinical trial.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Viking Holdings Ltd Registered Shs
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02.03.26
|Ausblick: Viking legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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18.11.25
|Ausblick: Viking verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)