|
18.10.2024 18:44:41
Why Walgreens Boots Alliance Rallied This Week
Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) rallied 15.1% this week through Friday at 11:09 a.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Walgreens reported earnings this week, and while the reported results don't look great in and of themselves, they beat analyst expectations. Furthermore, the company gave better-than-feared guidance for 2025. But does this week's positivity make the stock a buy?In the fiscal fourth quarter, Walgreens saw revenue increase 6% to $37.55 billion, ahead of expectations of $35.55 billion, while reporting adjusted non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) earnings per share of $0.39. While down an unsightly 40.8%, that bottom line was actually ahead of expectations for $0.36.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walgreens Boots Alliance Incmehr Nachrichten
|
17.10.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 bewegt sich am Donnerstagmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.24
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 schlussendlich in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: So steht der S&P 500 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
15.10.24
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 legt zum Handelsende den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
15.10.24
|Dienstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 sackt nachmittags ab (finanzen.at)
|
15.10.24
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 verliert am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
15.10.24
|S&P 500-Wert Walgreens Boots Alliance-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Walgreens Boots Alliance von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
15.10.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 zum Start stärker (finanzen.at)