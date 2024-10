Why Walgreens Boots Alliance Rallied This Week

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) rallied 15.1% this week through Friday at 11:09 a.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Walgreens reported earnings this week, and while the reported results don't look great in and of themselves, they beat analyst expectations. Furthermore, the company gave better-than-feared guidance for 2025. But does this week's positivity make the stock a buy?In the fiscal fourth quarter, Walgreens saw revenue increase 6% to $37.55 billion, ahead of expectations of $35.55 billion, while reporting adjusted non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) earnings per share of $0.39. While down an unsightly 40.8%, that bottom line was actually ahead of expectations for $0.36.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool