Why Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) were skyrocketing 14% higher as of 11:14 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The huge gain came after the pharmacy retailer announced its fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter results earlier in the morning.Walgreens reported sales of $37.5 billion for the period ended Aug. 31, up 6% year over year. The average analysts' estimate was for Q4 revenue of $35.75 billion, according to LSEG.The company posted a net loss per share of $3.48 based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Its adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.39, down 40.8% year over year but higher than the consensus estimate of $0.36.