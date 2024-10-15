15.10.2024 17:51:43

Why Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) were skyrocketing 14% higher as of 11:14 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The huge gain came after the pharmacy retailer announced its fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter results earlier in the morning.Walgreens reported sales of $37.5 billion for the period ended Aug. 31, up 6% year over year. The average analysts' estimate was for Q4 revenue of $35.75 billion, according to LSEG.The company posted a net loss per share of $3.48 based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Its adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.39, down 40.8% year over year but higher than the consensus estimate of $0.36. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walgreens Boots Alliance Incmehr Nachrichten