17.10.2024 13:25:00
Why Warren Buffett Just Sold $10.5 Billion Worth of One of Berkshire Hathaway's Largest Holdings
Few investors' moves and comments draw as much attention as Warren Buffett's -- and there's good reason for that. He has a track record nearly 70 years long of producing market-trouncing returns for shareholders. Not only that, but he manages over $600 billion of investable assets for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), which is a lot of weight to throw around.So, whenever Buffett's regulatory filings reveal he has been selling shares of one of his holdings, it has the potential to sway investors' opinions about the stock.Indeed, Buffett has significantly trimmed the size of his equity portfolio over the last few quarters. Berkshire's stock positions totaled $348 billion as of the end of 2023's second quarter. That total was down to $280 billion at the end of June this year despite the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) having climbed by 22.7% in that time. In fact, Buffett sold more stock than he bought in each of the last seven quarters.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
