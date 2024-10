Why Wolfspeed Rocketed 20% Higher Today

Shares of beleaguered chipmaker Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) rocketed 20% higher on Friday as of 3:54 p.m. EDT.Wolfspeed, which had seen its stock crash 93% off its 2021 highs, was perhaps due for a bounce on any good news. And some good news came today on the back of positive sell-side analyst commentary and hopes for new customer wins. In a note today, sell-side analysts from Wolf/MKM reiterated their buy rating on Wolfspeed shares, maintaining a $25 price target, significantly higher than the $9.50 stock price at yesterday's close.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool