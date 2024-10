Why Yum China, GDS Holdings, and Other Chinese Stocks Got Thrashed on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the U.S. stock market experienced a slump, but that was nothing compared to the slide of Chinese equities. In exchanges on both sides of the Pacific Ocean, such titles suffered notable declines.U.S.-listed Chinese companies didn't have a good day on our shores, with many tumbling more sharply than the S&P 500 index's 0.8% fall. It scarcely mattered what industry they operated in -- tech giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), for instance, declined by over 5% on the day, as did data center operator GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS). Meanwhile, fast-food restaurant operator Yum China Holdings (NYSE: YUMC) dropped by nearly 6%.This was particularly discouraging given the sprightly rally those and other China stocks experienced at the end of September and the beginning of this month. Buoyed by the Chinese government's latest promise of a sprawling economic stimulus program, hopeful investors loaded up on such companies.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool